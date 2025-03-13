Revisiting MGNREGA: Congress Pushes for Crucial Reforms

The Congress party has underscored significant recommendations from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development. These include revising wage rates for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and opting out of mandatory Aadhar-Based Payment Systems under the same.

The panel's report highlights adverse impacts stemming from the suspension of MGNREGA funds to West Bengal, which has triggered a rise in distress migration and stalled rural development efforts. The stagnation of funds in the MGNREGA has also been a focal point of concern.

Under the leadership of MP Saptagiri Ulaka, the committee's report advocates for timely fund releases, particularly to West Bengal, and recommends increasing guaranteed workdays under MGNREGA. Additionally, the panel has advised against the state's dilution of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)