Left Menu

Israel Extends Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Druze Community

Israel has delivered 10,000 packages of humanitarian aid to Druze communities in Syria. These packages, containing essential goods, were mainly sent to Suwayda. The Druze, a distinct minority, are supported by Israel due to tensions with President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government, linked to extremist groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:41 IST
Israel Extends Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Druze Community
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant gesture of support, Israel has delivered 10,000 packages of humanitarian aid to the Druze community in Syria, according to the country's foreign ministry.

The aid, consisting of essential items like oil and flour, was primarily directed to the southern province of Suwayda, emphasizing Israel's ongoing support for this minority group amid Syria's volatile political climate.

The Druze, a distinct Arab minority with unique religious practices, has seen backing from Israel due to increasing tensions with the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose association with extremist factions heightens regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025