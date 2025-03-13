Israel Extends Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Druze Community

In a significant gesture of support, Israel has delivered 10,000 packages of humanitarian aid to the Druze community in Syria, according to the country's foreign ministry.

The aid, consisting of essential items like oil and flour, was primarily directed to the southern province of Suwayda, emphasizing Israel's ongoing support for this minority group amid Syria's volatile political climate.

The Druze, a distinct Arab minority with unique religious practices, has seen backing from Israel due to increasing tensions with the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose association with extremist factions heightens regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)