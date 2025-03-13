Left Menu

High Court Demands Answers in Alleged Police Encounter in Badlapur

The Bombay High Court questions the lack of an FIR against five policemen held responsible by a magistrate for the death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in a sexual assault case. While the Maharashtra government maintains it is investigating the incident as an accidental death, the HC seeks clarity on the case proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:06 IST
  • India

The Bombay High Court has raised questions on the absence of a First Information Report (FIR) against five policemen implicated in the death of accused Akshay Shinde. Although a magistrate's inquiry pointed to culpability, the Maharashtra government continues to treat the incident as an accidental death.

During a recent hearing led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, the court reserved its decision on whether the state government should file an FIR. The case revolves around the death of Shinde, who was in police custody when a supposed encounter ended his life.

Responding to the accusations, senior counsel Amit Desai, representing the state, highlighted ongoing independent investigations, including an inquiry led by a retired Chief Justice. The High Court, however, emphasized the necessity of an FIR, given the evidence calling into question the official narrative of Shinde's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

