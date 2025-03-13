West Bengal Boosts Rural Infrastructure with Roads and Housing Initiative

In a bid to enhance rural infrastructure, the West Bengal government has successfully constructed 6,534 kilometers of rural roads in the 2024-25 financial year, according to Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Pradip Majumdar. This major initiative has been executed under the state's Pathashree scheme, with a significant allocation from the state budget.

For the upcoming financial year, 2025-26, an estimated Rs 1,500 crore will be necessary for further road development. The Pathashree scheme, launched in 2022, aims to create and upgrade road connectivity, crucially using state funds amid a lack of central financial support.

In addition to infrastructure expansion, the state has introduced 'Banglar Bari,' a fully state-funded housing program set to assist 12 lakh families with pucca house construction, requiring Rs 14,400 crore, as part of its comprehensive rural development drive.

