Major Drug Bust: 100 kg of WY Tablets Seized in Manipur
Over 100 kg of WY tablets were seized and three individuals were arrested in Thoubal district, Manipur. The state police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, conducted the operation near Lilong police station. Two of the arrested individuals hailed from Assam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:18 IST
A significant drug bust was executed in Manipur's Thoubal district, resulting in the confiscation of over 100 kg of WY tablets, authorities reported on Friday.
The operation was a collaborative effort between the state police and the Narcotics Control Bureau, conducted near the Lilong police station. Among those apprehended, two individuals were from Assam.
The accused have been identified as Amaldas Xalxo from Golaghat, Mahedi Alom from Morigaon, and Mohammad Khurshid from Lilong Hangamthabi in Thoubal. In addition to the drugs, both a truck and a four-wheeler were seized as part of the operation.
