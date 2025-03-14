Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 100 kg of WY Tablets Seized in Manipur

Over 100 kg of WY tablets were seized and three individuals were arrested in Thoubal district, Manipur. The state police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, conducted the operation near Lilong police station. Two of the arrested individuals hailed from Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:18 IST
Major Drug Bust: 100 kg of WY Tablets Seized in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug bust was executed in Manipur's Thoubal district, resulting in the confiscation of over 100 kg of WY tablets, authorities reported on Friday.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the state police and the Narcotics Control Bureau, conducted near the Lilong police station. Among those apprehended, two individuals were from Assam.

The accused have been identified as Amaldas Xalxo from Golaghat, Mahedi Alom from Morigaon, and Mohammad Khurshid from Lilong Hangamthabi in Thoubal. In addition to the drugs, both a truck and a four-wheeler were seized as part of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025