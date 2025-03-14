Left Menu

Punjab Police Nab Fugitive Gangster Operative in Dramatic Stand-off

Punjab Police arrested Manpreet Singh, an operative involved in cross-border gangster activities, after a brief shooting in Faridkot. The arrest was part of a joint operation targeting organized crime. Singh's accomplices were also apprehended, and weapons were recovered. The police emphasized their dedication to public safety and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:59 IST
The Punjab Police successfully apprehended an operative linked to international gangster operations after an intense shootout in Faridkot. On Thursday night, Manpreet Singh, known as Manni, allegedly opened fire on officers in a bid to escape arrest. During a retaliatory exchange, Singh was injured and subsequently taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have confirmed the capture of two additional accomplices during the operation led by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police. Manpreet Singh, associated with notorious gangsters Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and Davinder Bambiha, was implicated in multiple criminal activities, including a murder in Kapura village and a shooting at Raja Dhaba, Jagraon.

A .30 caliber pistol and live ammunition were seized in the raid, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. This development follows another key arrest in organized crime, emphasizing Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling such networks and ensuring public safety. Investigations remain underway.

