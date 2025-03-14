Punjab Police Nab Fugitive Gangster Operative in Dramatic Stand-off

The Punjab Police successfully apprehended an operative linked to international gangster operations after an intense shootout in Faridkot. On Thursday night, Manpreet Singh, known as Manni, allegedly opened fire on officers in a bid to escape arrest. During a retaliatory exchange, Singh was injured and subsequently taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have confirmed the capture of two additional accomplices during the operation led by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police. Manpreet Singh, associated with notorious gangsters Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and Davinder Bambiha, was implicated in multiple criminal activities, including a murder in Kapura village and a shooting at Raja Dhaba, Jagraon.

A .30 caliber pistol and live ammunition were seized in the raid, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. This development follows another key arrest in organized crime, emphasizing Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling such networks and ensuring public safety. Investigations remain underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)