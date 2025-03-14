Somaliland Denies Palestinian Resettlement Talks

Somaliland's Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, has categorically denied any involvement in talks regarding the resettlement of Palestinians in the region. Speaking to Reuters, he emphasized that no proposals have been received on the matter.

Adan's statement comes in response to circulating reports suggesting potential discussions about Palestinian resettlement in Somaliland. The minister made it clear that there are no ongoing negotiations with any party on this issue.

No further details were given, reinforcing the point that such claims are unfounded and that Somaliland remains uninvolved in resettlement plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)