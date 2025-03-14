Left Menu

Somaliland Denies Palestinian Resettlement Talks

Somaliland's foreign minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, refuted claims of negotiations concerning the resettlement of Palestinians within the region. In a statement to Reuters, he clarified that no such proposals have been received, emphasizing that there are no ongoing discussions on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:41 IST
Somaliland Denies Palestinian Resettlement Talks
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Somaliland's Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, has categorically denied any involvement in talks regarding the resettlement of Palestinians in the region. Speaking to Reuters, he emphasized that no proposals have been received on the matter.

Adan's statement comes in response to circulating reports suggesting potential discussions about Palestinian resettlement in Somaliland. The minister made it clear that there are no ongoing negotiations with any party on this issue.

No further details were given, reinforcing the point that such claims are unfounded and that Somaliland remains uninvolved in resettlement plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025