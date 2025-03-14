Left Menu

School Jobs Scam: Son-in-law Turns Informant in Chatterjee Case

Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, son-in-law of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, has been permitted by a special court to become an approver in the school jobs scam. Bhattacharya, previously named an accused, seeks to disclose the money trail and provide a confidential statement before a magistrate.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:46 IST
Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, the son-in-law of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, has been granted permission by a special court to become an approver in the ongoing school jobs scam investigation, according to sources from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was earlier named as an accused beneficiary in the case.

Chatterjee, who stands accused of involvement in the multi-crore primary teacher recruitment scam, was arrested in 2022 alongside his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, from whom the ED seized Rs 20 crore in cash. Bhattacharya has expressed his intent to assist the investigation by providing details on the financial trail, sources said.

The ED has interrogated Bhattacharya, and his name appeared in supplementary charge sheets as a beneficiary. Now, with court approval, he is expected to deliver a confidential statement before a magistrate, possibly shedding more light on the scam's financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

