Germany's Financial Overhaul: A New Era of Defence and Infrastructure Spending
Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced a landmark deal to revise debt rules, enabling increased defence spending and a 500 billion euro infrastructure investment over the next 12 years. The agreement, made with coalition partners, exempts certain expenditures from constitutional debt limits, signalling a strong stance on national security.
Germany is set for significant financial reforms as Friedrich Merz, likely to be the next chancellor, announces plans to revise existing debt regulations. This change is designed to boost defence and security spending while earmarking 500 billion euros for infrastructure over the coming decade.
Merz's conservative party, along with their Social Democrat partners and the Greens, have reached a consensus to exclude spending beyond 1% of GDP on defence, intelligence, and aid under attack from the constitutional debt brake.
Merz declared that "Germany is back," affirming that the agreement showcases Germany's readiness to fortify its defence and support international partners during crises.
