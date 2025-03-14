Left Menu

Germany's Financial Overhaul: A New Era of Defence and Infrastructure Spending

Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced a landmark deal to revise debt rules, enabling increased defence spending and a 500 billion euro infrastructure investment over the next 12 years. The agreement, made with coalition partners, exempts certain expenditures from constitutional debt limits, signalling a strong stance on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:26 IST
Germany's Financial Overhaul: A New Era of Defence and Infrastructure Spending
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is set for significant financial reforms as Friedrich Merz, likely to be the next chancellor, announces plans to revise existing debt regulations. This change is designed to boost defence and security spending while earmarking 500 billion euros for infrastructure over the coming decade.

Merz's conservative party, along with their Social Democrat partners and the Greens, have reached a consensus to exclude spending beyond 1% of GDP on defence, intelligence, and aid under attack from the constitutional debt brake.

Merz declared that "Germany is back," affirming that the agreement showcases Germany's readiness to fortify its defence and support international partners during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025