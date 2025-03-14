Germany's Financial Overhaul: A New Era of Defence and Infrastructure Spending

Germany is set for significant financial reforms as Friedrich Merz, likely to be the next chancellor, announces plans to revise existing debt regulations. This change is designed to boost defence and security spending while earmarking 500 billion euros for infrastructure over the coming decade.

Merz's conservative party, along with their Social Democrat partners and the Greens, have reached a consensus to exclude spending beyond 1% of GDP on defence, intelligence, and aid under attack from the constitutional debt brake.

Merz declared that "Germany is back," affirming that the agreement showcases Germany's readiness to fortify its defence and support international partners during crises.

