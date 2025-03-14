Tragic Case of Teenager's Assault and Death in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Deeg district, two teenage boys are accused of raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl. The victim's family, upon returning from a religious event, discovered her unconscious. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
In a disturbing incident from Rajasthan's Deeg district, two teenage boys have been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 15-year-old girl, according to local police statements released on Friday.
The girl was reportedly home alone on Thursday, as her family attended a religious event. Upon their return, they found her unconscious. Despite rushing her to a hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.
Koh SHO Mahendra Sharma confirmed the case involved gang rape and probable strangulation, with further details pending a post-mortem examination. Authorities have handed the girl's body to her family, as investigations proceed.
