Tragic Case of Teenager's Assault and Death in Rajasthan

In a disturbing incident from Rajasthan's Deeg district, two teenage boys have been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 15-year-old girl, according to local police statements released on Friday.

The girl was reportedly home alone on Thursday, as her family attended a religious event. Upon their return, they found her unconscious. Despite rushing her to a hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Koh SHO Mahendra Sharma confirmed the case involved gang rape and probable strangulation, with further details pending a post-mortem examination. Authorities have handed the girl's body to her family, as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)