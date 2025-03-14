Nashik Crime Uncovered: Two Arrested and Two Juveniles Detained in Murder and Robbery Case

In a swift operation, Nashik police apprehended two individuals and detained two juveniles linked to the brutal murder of a young man and a subsequent robbery. The incident unfolded in Ambad on Thursday evening when Sumit Deore, 20, was fatally attacked over an old feud near Shubham Park church.

The altercation escalated as the assailants later targeted Naitik Thakur, stealing his two-wheeler after injuring him with sharp weapons. Police intensified their efforts and successfully identified the four, including two minors, as the perpetrators behind the attack and theft.

The timely intervention by the law enforcement, confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut, saw the resolution of both crimes within an impressive eight-hour window, highlighting efficient police work in the face of rising local crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)