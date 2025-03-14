KIOCL Faces Rs 3,000 Crore Backlash for Forest Violations

The Karnataka government's decision on mining rights in the Devadari forest hinges on whether Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) can settle a hefty Rs 3,000 crore bill for past environmental damages. Karnataka's Forests Minister, Eshwar Khandre, addressed the legislative assembly, indicating that while the government is willing to grant mining permissions, compliance with financial penalties for previous violations is mandatory.

Minister Khandre responded to BJP MLA Bharath Shetty during a ''calling attention'' session, emphasizing that discussions have been underway to resolve the concerns, while currently, the matter awaits a High Court ruling. Shetty highlighted the importance of mining operations for KIOCL, stating it provides employment to around 1,000 individuals.

KIOCL had sought permission to mine in Sandur, submitting its application through the Parivesh portal. Though central approval was obtained, violations in Kudremukh National Park became focal points, with KIOCL owing vast sums for environmental reparations. Minister Khandre reaffirmed, ''Only when KIOCL clears all outstanding payments will forest land be considered for mining.''

