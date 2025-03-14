Crackdown on International Job Scam: Eight Arrested in Telangana

In a significant development, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has arrested eight individuals for their involvement in a trafficking operation that ensnared 24 people from the state in a cyber scam in Myanmar.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported that India has managed to repatriate 549 citizens through two military aircraft following their release from cybercrime hubs located along the Myanmar-Thailand border. Among these were 24 individuals from Telangana, who returned to Hyderabad from Delhi on March 11 and 12, as confirmed by Telangana Police.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has launched an investigation to track those who victimized these individuals under the guise of lucrative job offers abroad. Shikha Goel, Director of the Bureau, stated that nine cases have been registered across various Cyber Crime Police Stations. While 15 agents have been identified, eight are now in custody, with efforts underway to apprehend those still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)