Train Hijacking Tragedy: Rising Death Toll Amid Accusations

A train hijacking in Pakistan's mountains resulted in 31 deaths, involving soldiers, staff, and civilians. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, alleging support from India and Afghanistan. Pakistan dismissed hostage claims, with 354 rescued, while insurgents reportedly killed their captives. Tensions highlight ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 07:29 IST
The death toll has climbed to 31 following a militant hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's southwestern mountains, confirmed the military on Friday. The blame has been cast on India and Afghanistan for backing the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has taken responsibility for Tuesday's lethal attack.

During the crisis, militants blew up the train tracks in Balochistan province, capturing passengers in an intense day-long standoff. Army spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reported that 354 hostages were safely rescued, while 33 insurgents were killed to end the siege. He refuted the BLA's claims of additional hostages.

The army's final toll included 23 soldiers, three railway employees, and five passengers, up from previous estimates. Pakistan provided evidence suggesting international support for the insurgents. The BLA, the region's most formidable separatist group, threatens continued conflict, claiming it executed its captives without evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

