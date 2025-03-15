Left Menu

Key ISIS Leader 'Abu Khadija' Eliminated in US-Iraqi Operation

Abu Khadija, the ISIS deputy caliph, was killed during a joint operation by Iraqi intelligence and US-led coalition forces in Anbar, Iraq. The operation coincided with a diplomatic meeting between Iraq and Syria to strengthen their partnership against IS threats, amid concerns of an IS resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 15-03-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:20 IST
Key ISIS Leader 'Abu Khadija' Eliminated in US-Iraqi Operation
  • Country:
  • Iraq

An operation led by the Iraqi national intelligence service and US-led coalition forces has resulted in the death of Abu Khadija, a senior ISIS leader, in Anbar province, Iraq. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani celebrated the 'impressive victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism,' enhancing Iraq's security morale.

The operation was reportedly confirmed at the time of a historic visit by Syria's top diplomat to Iraq, where initiatives to tackle IS activities across borders were discussed. The collaboration signifies regional unity aimed at combating terrorism amid fears of an ISIS resurgence following the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The announcement also comes as Iraq addresses the waning presence of coalition forces, which are set to withdraw by September 2025. Despite previous claims that IS threats were manageable, the political landscape has prompted Iraqi leaders to reevaluate their stance and regional security alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025