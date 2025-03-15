Key ISIS Leader 'Abu Khadija' Eliminated in US-Iraqi Operation

An operation led by the Iraqi national intelligence service and US-led coalition forces has resulted in the death of Abu Khadija, a senior ISIS leader, in Anbar province, Iraq. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani celebrated the 'impressive victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism,' enhancing Iraq's security morale.

The operation was reportedly confirmed at the time of a historic visit by Syria's top diplomat to Iraq, where initiatives to tackle IS activities across borders were discussed. The collaboration signifies regional unity aimed at combating terrorism amid fears of an ISIS resurgence following the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The announcement also comes as Iraq addresses the waning presence of coalition forces, which are set to withdraw by September 2025. Despite previous claims that IS threats were manageable, the political landscape has prompted Iraqi leaders to reevaluate their stance and regional security alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)