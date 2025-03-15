Left Menu

Controversial Law Against Naxalism Sparks Debate in Maharashtra

The proposed 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' faces criticism from NCP MP Supriya Sule, who compares it to the colonial Rowlatt Act. Sule warns that it might be used to silence dissent and violate constitutional rights, urging a review to protect democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's proposed 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' has stirred controversy, with NCP MP Supriya Sule drawing parallels to the oppressive Rowlatt Act of colonial times. The bill, intended to combat urban naxalism, is criticized for potentially curbing free speech and empowering a police state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the legislation, emphasizing its role in shutting down urban Naxal operations, not stifling genuine dissent. However, Sule argues that the bill grants excessive power to government agencies, posing a threat to fundamental rights like freedom of expression and association.

Under the bill, activities promoting violence or disobedience face severe penalties. Despite concerns, the bill is set to undergo further scrutiny by a joint select committee, with input from stakeholders, before its anticipated reintroduction in the state legislature's monsoon session in July 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

