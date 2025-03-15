Massacre in Burkina Faso: Unmasking Militias

In a shocking revelation, militias allied with Burkina Faso's military junta have been accused of a gruesome massacre in the western part of the country, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW). The incident reportedly left dozens dead, as documented in videos posted on social media. The armed men, identified as members of militias supporting the government's fight against Islamist groups, are seen wearing distinct uniforms in the footage.

The harrowing videos depict 58 individuals, including women and children, either dead or dying. HRW warned that the actual number of victims could be higher, noting that bodies were stacked atop one another. The victims are believed to be ethnic Fulani, a group often accused by authorities of supporting al Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates. The government, which came to power following a coup in 2022, has refrained from commenting.

The March 10-11 incident in and around Solenzo has intensified concerns about the pervasive lack of accountability among pro-government forces. As Burkina Faso's armed conflict enters its ninth year, Ilaria Allegrozzi of HRW emphasized the impunity with which security forces and allied militias operate. The Sahel region, including Mali and Niger, remains embroiled in a jihadist insurgency that began in Mali 13 years ago, continuing to strain the region.

