Illegal Stay in Kochi: The Arrest of Two Kenyan Nationals

Two Kenyan nationals, Eglay and Pamela, were arrested in Kochi for staying illegally in India after their visas expired. The Kalamassery police filed a case for their lack of valid travel documents and the absence of a mandatory C Form submission. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:05 IST
Two Kenyan nationals, identified as Eglay and Pamela, have been apprehended in Kochi for overstaying their visas, according to local police reports. The arrests underscore the challenges of monitoring foreign nationals in India.

The Kalamassery police have charged the individuals with failing to possess valid travel documentation and neglecting to submit the obligatory C Form, a crucial document for tracking foreign residency. This procedural oversight landed them in judicial custody.

Additionally, Sabith, the proprietor of the service apartment where the two resided, faces charges alongside them. Police assert that Sabith did not comply with the legal mandate of submitting the C Form, a lapse that could have severe implications for national security. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regulatory compliance for establishments hosting foreign visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

