Controversy Over Karnataka's Contract Reservation Policy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has strongly opposed the Karnataka government's decision to reserve four percent of government contracts for Muslims, calling it the 'height of appeasement'. This policy, he argues, contravenes the basic principles of the Indian Constitution.

Released in a statement this past Saturday, Sai urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi to guide Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in retracting the allegedly unconstitutional measure. According to Sai, wherever Congress governs, it attempts to undermine constitutional tenets.

The change, which modifies the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, aims to allocate a portion of government tenders to Muslim contractors. Sai warns that the Congress tactic not only risks spreading societal discord but also disregards court rulings which challenge religion-based reservations. He emphasizes that the BJP will not accept perceived injustices against tribals, Dalits, and disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)