Corruption Scandal: Indian Oil Corporation DGM Suspended After Bribery Arrest

Alex Mathew, Deputy General Manager at Indian Oil Corporation, was suspended after being arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. The arrest followed complaints from a gas agency owner about threats and demands related to customer connections transfers, prompting Vigilance Department intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Oil Corporation's Deputy General Manager, Alex Mathew, has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly taking a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

Mathew's detention occurred after a gas agency owner in Thiruvananthapuram reported threats and extortion attempts related to customer connections.

Vigilance officials apprehended Mathew during a sting operation on Saturday night, resulting in swift disciplinary measures by IOC, reinforcing their commitment to integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

