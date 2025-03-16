Corruption Scandal: Indian Oil Corporation DGM Suspended After Bribery Arrest
Alex Mathew, Deputy General Manager at Indian Oil Corporation, was suspended after being arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. The arrest followed complaints from a gas agency owner about threats and demands related to customer connections transfers, prompting Vigilance Department intervention.
Indian Oil Corporation's Deputy General Manager, Alex Mathew, has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly taking a Rs 2 lakh bribe.
Mathew's detention occurred after a gas agency owner in Thiruvananthapuram reported threats and extortion attempts related to customer connections.
Vigilance officials apprehended Mathew during a sting operation on Saturday night, resulting in swift disciplinary measures by IOC, reinforcing their commitment to integrity.
