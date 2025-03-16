Corruption Scandal: Indian Oil Corporation DGM Suspended After Bribery Arrest

Indian Oil Corporation's Deputy General Manager, Alex Mathew, has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly taking a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

Mathew's detention occurred after a gas agency owner in Thiruvananthapuram reported threats and extortion attempts related to customer connections.

Vigilance officials apprehended Mathew during a sting operation on Saturday night, resulting in swift disciplinary measures by IOC, reinforcing their commitment to integrity.

