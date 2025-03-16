Left Menu

Gandhinagar Man Duped in UK Immigration Scam

A 42-year-old man in Gandhinagar was allegedly scammed out of Rs 20.46 lakh by a relative promising to facilitate his immigration to the UK. The accused, Hasmukh Patel, persuaded Pankaj Patel to pay the amount under false pretenses of helping him and his wife move to London.

A man from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has allegedly fallen victim to a significant scam, losing Rs 20.46 lakh. The alleged perpetrator, a relative named Hasmukh Patel, is accused of deceitfully promising to assist the victim, Pankaj Patel, with immigration to the UK for him and his wife.

The complaint was filed by Pankaj Patel, an automobile businessman from Dahegam city. He reported that Hasmukh Patel assured him that he could facilitate their move to London for Rs 32 lakh. Trusting this promise, Pankaj transferred large sums of money, both in cash and electronic forms, and submitted necessary documents for visa processing.

Despite multiple payments, the accused allegedly failed to deliver on his promises and provided fake documents to further the deceit. Official charges have been made against Hasmukh Patel under sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and the investigation is currently underway.

