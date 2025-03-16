Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Hawala Network Disrupted in Major Drug Trafficking Case

The Punjab Police arrested two hawala operators linked to drug trafficking, confiscating Rs 17.60 lakh in cash and a laptop containing transaction records. The arrests are part of a larger investigation involving a 561-gram heroin seizure. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the drug financing network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:23 IST
Punjab Police Crackdown: Hawala Network Disrupted in Major Drug Trafficking Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended two hawala operators accused of facilitating illegal financial transactions related to drug trafficking, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The bust revealed Rs 17.60 lakh in cash and a laptop harboring vital transaction records, effectively disrupting the narco-terror finance network, according to police statements.

The crackdown forms part of a broader probe following a heroin seizure in Amritsar, with authorities committed to untangling intricate drug and financial networks, anticipating further arrests and recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025