Punjab Police Crackdown: Hawala Network Disrupted in Major Drug Trafficking Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended two hawala operators accused of facilitating illegal financial transactions related to drug trafficking, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The bust revealed Rs 17.60 lakh in cash and a laptop harboring vital transaction records, effectively disrupting the narco-terror finance network, according to police statements.

The crackdown forms part of a broader probe following a heroin seizure in Amritsar, with authorities committed to untangling intricate drug and financial networks, anticipating further arrests and recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)