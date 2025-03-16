Left Menu

Sebi Aims for Uniform Settlement Procedures Amid Rising Cases

Sebi, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is in discussions to establish a standard procedure for settlement regulations. This initiative aims to ensure consistency in settlement cases amid a rising number of matters. Uniformity in applying settlement formulas is being prioritized to streamline processes.

Sebi, the regulatory authority overseeing Indian markets, is currently in talks to finalize a standard operational procedure for applying settlement regulations. This move comes in response to an increasing number of settlement cases requiring attention.

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, the Sebi Whole Time Member, highlighted the importance of uniformity in applying the settlement formula. The aim is to ensure that similar cases are treated consistently.

Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Varshney noted a significant rise in cases opting for settlement. From 10 percent five years ago, the figure has now surged to 45 percent, indicating a trend towards more settlements over litigation.

