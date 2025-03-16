Sebi Aims for Uniform Settlement Procedures Amid Rising Cases
Sebi, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is in discussions to establish a standard procedure for settlement regulations. This initiative aims to ensure consistency in settlement cases amid a rising number of matters. Uniformity in applying settlement formulas is being prioritized to streamline processes.
- Country:
- India
Sebi, the regulatory authority overseeing Indian markets, is currently in talks to finalize a standard operational procedure for applying settlement regulations. This move comes in response to an increasing number of settlement cases requiring attention.
Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, the Sebi Whole Time Member, highlighted the importance of uniformity in applying the settlement formula. The aim is to ensure that similar cases are treated consistently.
Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Varshney noted a significant rise in cases opting for settlement. From 10 percent five years ago, the figure has now surged to 45 percent, indicating a trend towards more settlements over litigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Nagarathna Highlights the Misuse of Public Interest Litigations
Reversal of Abortion Litigation: Legal Tug-of-War between State and Federal Perspectives
My job is to promote golf and not think about litigation: IGU president
Uniformity Needed in Naturopathy Education: Government Acknowledges Discrepancy and Promotes Ayush
Peruvian Farmer Takes on German Giant in Groundbreaking Climate Litigation