In March, the call for revenge in Syria peaked as various armed groups mobilized against Assad loyalists, resulting in mass casualties. The violence, intensified by social media calls for a 'general mobilization,' saw tanks and fighters targeting Alawite communities, leaving hundreds dead.

Pro-government forces opened fire on residential neighborhoods, committing atrocities in several coastal towns. Survivors recounted horrific scenes of families killed in their homes. These attacks are partly in response to previous aggression by Assad's supporters against the Sunni-led government.

Syria's interim president condemned the violence, pledging accountability while struggling to unite a fractured nation. Meanwhile, monitoring groups reported a high civilian death toll, mostly Alawite, further complicating the Syrian conflict's sectarian strife.

