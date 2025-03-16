Iraq's Record Drug Bust: 1.1 Tonne of Captagon Pills Seized
Iraqi authorities have seized 1.1 tonnes of captagon pills in the largest drug bust in the country's history. The shipment, traced from Syria via Turkey, was intercepted with help from Saudi drug officials. Captagon is a popular amphetamine-type stimulant produced in Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi security forces have achieved a historic drug bust, confiscating approximately 1.1 tonnes of captagon pills concealed within a truck entering from Syria through Turkey. The Interior Ministry announced the interception on Sunday.
The shipment marks the largest drug seizure in Iraq's records. Investigations suggest the operation was successful due to intelligence collaboration with Saudi Arabia's drug enforcement agency.
Known as the 'poor man's cocaine,' captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant heavily produced in Syria, widely used across the Middle East, particularly among affluent youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Airlines Resume Flights to Middle East Amid Ceasefire
Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Oman Address Middle East Concerns
Orange and Eutelsat Partner to Expand Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Africa and the Middle East
"Modi govt supported Israel in war": CPM's Prakash Karat criticizes Centre's middle east policy
Diplomatic Tensions: Iran and Turkey at Odds Over Middle East Policy