Iraq's Record Drug Bust: 1.1 Tonne of Captagon Pills Seized

Iraqi security forces have achieved a historic drug bust, confiscating approximately 1.1 tonnes of captagon pills concealed within a truck entering from Syria through Turkey. The Interior Ministry announced the interception on Sunday.

The shipment marks the largest drug seizure in Iraq's records. Investigations suggest the operation was successful due to intelligence collaboration with Saudi Arabia's drug enforcement agency.

Known as the 'poor man's cocaine,' captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant heavily produced in Syria, widely used across the Middle East, particularly among affluent youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)