Iraq's Record Drug Bust: 1.1 Tonne of Captagon Pills Seized

Iraqi authorities have seized 1.1 tonnes of captagon pills in the largest drug bust in the country's history. The shipment, traced from Syria via Turkey, was intercepted with help from Saudi drug officials. Captagon is a popular amphetamine-type stimulant produced in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqi security forces have achieved a historic drug bust, confiscating approximately 1.1 tonnes of captagon pills concealed within a truck entering from Syria through Turkey. The Interior Ministry announced the interception on Sunday.

The shipment marks the largest drug seizure in Iraq's records. Investigations suggest the operation was successful due to intelligence collaboration with Saudi Arabia's drug enforcement agency.

Known as the 'poor man's cocaine,' captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant heavily produced in Syria, widely used across the Middle East, particularly among affluent youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

