Conflict in the Red Sea: U.S. Strikes and Houthi Retaliations Rock Middle East

The United States has intensified military operations against Yemen's Houthi forces following the group's continued attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the campaign, emphasizing the need to protect critical trade routes from disruption.

The Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, has responded to the airstrikes by targeting U.S. naval assets, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, with ballistic missiles. The conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties, has prompted calls for de-escalation from Russia and warnings of a decisive response from Iran.

The ongoing tensions have raised concerns about a broader military confrontation in the region. As international stakeholders urge political dialogue, the situation remains volatile with global trade and geopolitical dynamics at stake.

