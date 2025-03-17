Left Menu

Kenya Seeks Fresh IMF Support Amid Debt Challenges

Kenya and the IMF have agreed to discuss a new lending program, forgoing the ninth review of the current $3.6 billion loan. Kenya's economy is under strain with high debt servicing costs. The existing program is set to expire, and new financial strategies are in demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:05 IST
Kenya Seeks Fresh IMF Support Amid Debt Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have decided to negotiate a new lending program for the country, opting against the ninth review of an ongoing $3.6 billion loan. Kenya's economy is currently grappling with high debt-servicing costs after excessive borrowing over the past decade.

In a statement from Nairobi, Haimanot Teferra, the IMF's mission chief, announced that an understanding was reached with Kenyan authorities to forgo the ninth review under the existing Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility programs.

Finance Minister John Mbadi confirmed that the government is actively seeking new financing arrangements. Last year saw financial turmoil fueled by anti-tax protests and disputes over new borrowing from the UAE. Kenya's debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 65.7% as of June, exceeding sustainable levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025