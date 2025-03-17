Left Menu

US Escalates Airstrikes Against Yemeni Houthis Amid Tensions

The US, under President Donald Trump, has launched intensified airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, aiming to curb their attacks on maritime vessels. This action escalates tensions with Iran, a key Houthi ally. The campaign is a response to the Houthis' recent maritime assaults and broader regional dynamics.

The United States has intensified its airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels under President Donald Trump's administration. This weekend's attacks resulted in at least 53 fatalities, including children, with several others wounded. The strikes are part of a broader strategy to pressure Iran, the main supporter of the Houthis.

The escalation follows the Houthi rebels' attacks on over 100 merchant vessels, leading to significant casualties and disruptions. Trump described the Houthi campaign as one of piracy and terrorism, significantly affecting global shipping routes. This move marks a continuation and expansion of efforts initially started by the previous administration under President Joe Biden.

The situation has potential implications for the Middle East stability, likely prompting more Houthi retaliations. Iran, despite distancing itself publicly, remains a crucial ally to the Houthis. The unfolding events highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions and their impact on regional security, oil prices, and international relations.

