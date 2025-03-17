Left Menu

AIMPLB and Opposition Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board led a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, joined by multiple MPs and opposition parties. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned NDA allies that Muslims will not forgive them if they support this bill, alleging it's unconstitutional and targets Muslim properties.

Updated: 17-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:41 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) organized a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar, with support from MPs and opposition leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The protestors claimed the bill was an attempt by the government to target Muslim properties and disrupt peace.

Owaisi warned NDA allies such as the TDP, JD(U), and LJP (Ramvilas) that support for the bill would mean losing Muslim support forever. He denounced the bill for being unconstitutional and for allowing non-Muslims on Waqf boards, a right he claims is unique to Muslim institutions.

Former minority affairs minister Salman Khurshid, Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad, and other opposition figures such as Awadhesh Prasad and Syed Naseer Hussain echoed concerns about the bill's implications on Muslim properties. They view it as a method to seize Waqf lands improperly, amidst critical voices during the Budget Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

