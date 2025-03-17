Left Menu

Call for Renaming Colonial Heritage: AAP Member Advocates Change

AAP member Ashok Kumar Mittal urged the Rajya Sabha to rename buildings and institutions still bearing British-era names. He highlighted ongoing modifications like renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path but pressed for further action. Mittal proposed a parliamentary committee to target names that evoke colonial history.

Updated: 17-03-2025 17:36 IST
Ashok Kumar Mittal
A demand for change echoed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as AAP member Ashok Kumar Mittal called for the renaming of institutions and buildings that continue to carry British-era names.

Mittal articulated his concerns during the Zero Hour, emphasizing that despite more than 70 years of independence, numerous high courts, roads, hospitals, and universities still reflect colonial history. Citing examples like the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, he acknowledged the government's steps showcasing nationalist ideology, yet questioned if these were sufficient. Notably, landmarks like the Bombay High Court, Madras High Court, and Calcutta High Court, among others, carry names from the colonial era. Mittal pointed out roads and hospitals in the capital, Delhi, which retain such names.

Reflecting on a holy trip to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Mittal noted that while the city's name has transformed from Allahabad to Prayagraj, institutions still bear colonial names. He plans to write to state governments urging them to rename these landmarks and suggested the establishment of a parliamentary committee to address this colonial legacy.

Latest News

