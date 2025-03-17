Deadly Gang Rivalry Strikes Kotturpuram
Two men, Arunkumar and Suresh, both with extensive criminal records, were brutally murdered in Kotturpuram due to suspected gang rivalry. The attackers struck while the victims slept near a temple. Special police units are actively pursuing the eight-member gang responsible for this violent act.
In a shocking incident of gang violence, two men with extensive criminal records were murdered in Kotturpuram, as reported by the police on Monday.
The victims, Arunkumar and Suresh, both 25 years old, fell prey to an armed gang attack while they were sleeping next to a temple on Sunday night.
Arunkumar was pronounced dead upon arrival at Government Royapettah Hospital, while Suresh passed away shortly after. Authorities have mobilized three special teams to capture the eight-member gang linked to this brutal double murder.
Sources confirmed that Arunkumar had a history of seven criminal cases, with Suresh facing six.
