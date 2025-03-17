Deadly Gang Rivalry Strikes Kotturpuram

In a shocking incident of gang violence, two men with extensive criminal records were murdered in Kotturpuram, as reported by the police on Monday.

The victims, Arunkumar and Suresh, both 25 years old, fell prey to an armed gang attack while they were sleeping next to a temple on Sunday night.

Arunkumar was pronounced dead upon arrival at Government Royapettah Hospital, while Suresh passed away shortly after. Authorities have mobilized three special teams to capture the eight-member gang linked to this brutal double murder.

Sources confirmed that Arunkumar had a history of seven criminal cases, with Suresh facing six.

