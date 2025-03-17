Left Menu

Deadly Gang Rivalry Strikes Kotturpuram

Two men, Arunkumar and Suresh, both with extensive criminal records, were brutally murdered in Kotturpuram due to suspected gang rivalry. The attackers struck while the victims slept near a temple. Special police units are actively pursuing the eight-member gang responsible for this violent act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:40 IST
Deadly Gang Rivalry Strikes Kotturpuram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of gang violence, two men with extensive criminal records were murdered in Kotturpuram, as reported by the police on Monday.

The victims, Arunkumar and Suresh, both 25 years old, fell prey to an armed gang attack while they were sleeping next to a temple on Sunday night.

Arunkumar was pronounced dead upon arrival at Government Royapettah Hospital, while Suresh passed away shortly after. Authorities have mobilized three special teams to capture the eight-member gang linked to this brutal double murder.

Sources confirmed that Arunkumar had a history of seven criminal cases, with Suresh facing six.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025