Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes and Houthi Threats

The United States has launched a significant military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, marking the most extensive action in the Middle East under President Trump's administration. Airstrikes targeted the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorate, resulting in at least 53 deaths, including women and children.

As attacks from the Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, disrupt international maritime routes, the U.S. responds with increased military pressure. These strikes are part of broader efforts to challenge Iran over its nuclear program, although Tehran remains resistant to negotiations initiated by Washington.

The ongoing conflict draws significant scrutiny due to the involvement of regional players like Israel, which continues its campaign against Iranian-backed militias. The situation underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape, with impacts on commerce and the looming threat of further escalation as ceasefire talks flounder.

