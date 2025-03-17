Punjab Police Limits Munshi Tenure to Boost Accountability
The Punjab Police has introduced a two-year tenure limit for MHCs at any single police station or unit. This administrative decision, initiated by DGP Gaurav Yadav under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to enhance policing efficiency and accountability. Non-compliance will result in disciplinary action.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic enhancement of policing efficiency, the Punjab Police has set a two-year tenure limit for MHCs, commonly referred to as 'Munshi,' at any designated police station or unit.
This administrative move was announced by the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, who stated that the policy aims to increase accountability and foster professional development within the police force, aligning with directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Effective immediately, MHCs will be rotated after two years, with any breach of this order leading to disciplinary measures. The initiative is intended to create a dynamic and adaptable policing system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inside the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget: A Commitment to Progress and Accountability
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
Elon Musk's Federal Reporting Mandate: Bureaucratic Challenge or Accountability Check?
Punjab Farmers Stage Heated Protest Against CM Bhagwant Mann
Greece's Opposition Seeks Accountability After Train Tragedy