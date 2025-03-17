Left Menu

Punjab Police Limits Munshi Tenure to Boost Accountability

The Punjab Police has introduced a two-year tenure limit for MHCs at any single police station or unit. This administrative decision, initiated by DGP Gaurav Yadav under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to enhance policing efficiency and accountability. Non-compliance will result in disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:17 IST
Punjab Police Limits Munshi Tenure to Boost Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic enhancement of policing efficiency, the Punjab Police has set a two-year tenure limit for MHCs, commonly referred to as 'Munshi,' at any designated police station or unit.

This administrative move was announced by the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, who stated that the policy aims to increase accountability and foster professional development within the police force, aligning with directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Effective immediately, MHCs will be rotated after two years, with any breach of this order leading to disciplinary measures. The initiative is intended to create a dynamic and adaptable policing system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025