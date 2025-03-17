Punjab Police Limits Munshi Tenure to Boost Accountability

In a strategic enhancement of policing efficiency, the Punjab Police has set a two-year tenure limit for MHCs, commonly referred to as 'Munshi,' at any designated police station or unit.

This administrative move was announced by the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, who stated that the policy aims to increase accountability and foster professional development within the police force, aligning with directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Effective immediately, MHCs will be rotated after two years, with any breach of this order leading to disciplinary measures. The initiative is intended to create a dynamic and adaptable policing system.

(With inputs from agencies.)