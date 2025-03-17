Majithia Faces SIT Grilling: A Drug Case Deep Dive
Bikram Singh Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, was extensively questioned by the Punjab Police SIT in connection with a 2021 drug case in Patiala. Previously arrested and jailed, Majithia demands a swift conclusion to the investigation following Supreme Court's directive for his cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, faced over seven hours of questioning by a special investigation team of the Punjab Police on Monday, concerning a 2021 drug case in Patiala district.
The former minister's appearance was in response to a summons by the SIT led by DIG HS Bhullar at Patiala's Police Lines. Earlier, the Supreme Court had mandated his cooperation, responding to claims of non-cooperation by the Punjab government.
Majithia's legal troubles began in December 2021 under the NDPS Act amid the Congress regime headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, following allegations from a 2018 anti-drug task force report. Majithia was released on bail in August 2022 after spending more than five months in jail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwart Drug Smuggling in Intense Ferozepur Shootout
Clash Over Protests: Farmers vs. Punjab Police
Escalating Tensions: Farmer Leaders and Punjab Police Clash Ahead of Protest
Tensions Rise as Punjab Police 'Detain' Farmer Leaders Ahead of Protest
Babbar Khalsa International terrorist with ISI links held in UP, Punjab Police joint operation