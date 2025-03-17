Left Menu

Majithia Faces SIT Grilling: A Drug Case Deep Dive

Bikram Singh Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, was extensively questioned by the Punjab Police SIT in connection with a 2021 drug case in Patiala. Previously arrested and jailed, Majithia demands a swift conclusion to the investigation following Supreme Court's directive for his cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:31 IST
Majithia Faces SIT Grilling: A Drug Case Deep Dive
questioning
  • Country:
  • India

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, faced over seven hours of questioning by a special investigation team of the Punjab Police on Monday, concerning a 2021 drug case in Patiala district.

The former minister's appearance was in response to a summons by the SIT led by DIG HS Bhullar at Patiala's Police Lines. Earlier, the Supreme Court had mandated his cooperation, responding to claims of non-cooperation by the Punjab government.

Majithia's legal troubles began in December 2021 under the NDPS Act amid the Congress regime headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, following allegations from a 2018 anti-drug task force report. Majithia was released on bail in August 2022 after spending more than five months in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025