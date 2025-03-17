Majithia Faces SIT Grilling: A Drug Case Deep Dive

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, faced over seven hours of questioning by a special investigation team of the Punjab Police on Monday, concerning a 2021 drug case in Patiala district.

The former minister's appearance was in response to a summons by the SIT led by DIG HS Bhullar at Patiala's Police Lines. Earlier, the Supreme Court had mandated his cooperation, responding to claims of non-cooperation by the Punjab government.

Majithia's legal troubles began in December 2021 under the NDPS Act amid the Congress regime headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, following allegations from a 2018 anti-drug task force report. Majithia was released on bail in August 2022 after spending more than five months in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)