Speaker Anita Among Calls for Intensified Fight Against Illicit Financial Flows in Africa

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, has made a passionate call for African nations to intensify their fight against illicit financial flows (IFFs) that result in an estimated loss of US$88 billion annually from the continent. She made this appeal while presiding over the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committee (AFROPAC) Conference and Fifth Annual General Meeting held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala.

In her address to delegates at the conference, Speaker Among highlighted the devastating impact of illicit financial outflows on Africa’s socioeconomic development, noting that such losses translate into missed opportunities for the provision of essential public services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and rural electrification.

The Call for Strengthened Oversight and Institutional Reforms

Under the theme ‘Strengthening Legislative Action to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Foster Public Financial Resilience’, the week-long conference, running until March 21, 2025, has gathered key stakeholders from across the continent to deliberate on actionable measures to curb financial mismanagement and enhance transparency in public finance.

Speaker Among commended the efforts of Public Accounts Committees (PACs) in various African countries for their commitment to combating economic and fiscal mismanagement. She, however, emphasized the need for further strengthening of institutional frameworks, good governance, and transparency as key enablers for financial accountability.

“Our commitment to fighting illicit financial flows must be supported by strong institutions, legal reforms, and an unwavering focus on good governance. This conference is an opportunity to formulate strategies that will not only curb financial leakages but also reinforce Africa’s financial resilience,” said Among.

She further pledged that the Association of African Parliament Speakers would advocate for increased financial support to AFROPAC to enhance its capacity in combating IFFs. “We will take this matter up, and we will ensure that AFROPAC gets the necessary funding to spearhead this fight. Africa must protect and utilize its wealth for the benefit of its people,” she added.

A United Front Against Financial Crimes

Hon. Medard Sseggona, Chairperson of AFROPAC and the PAC (Central Government) of Uganda’s Parliament, underscored the necessity of forming collaborations to tackle illicit financial flows effectively. He acknowledged the support of regional organizations, including the African Union (AU), South African Development Community Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC), the West African Association of Public Accounts Committees, and the East African Association of Public Accounts Committees.

“By collaborating, we can create a formidable and united front against those who seek to drain Africa’s resources through illicit financial flows. We are also grateful to our new partner, the Global Fund, for its commitment to working with AFROPAC in this endeavor,” Sseggona stated.

Sseggona also called on African parliaments to take bold and decisive action against IFFs, emphasizing that governments must increase funding to AFROPAC to enable it to execute its mandate effectively. “By the end of this conference, we should have actionable resolutions that will strengthen public financial oversight and equip our nations with the tools needed to combat illicit financial flows,” he added.

The Challenge of Implementing PAC Recommendations

AFROPAC’s Secretary-General, Hon. Mark Botomani, noted that while Public Accounts Committees play a critical role in oversight and financial accountability, the challenge remains in ensuring that their recommendations are fully implemented by governments.

“The fight against illicit financial flows extends beyond policy formulation. It must include ensuring that public resources are utilized for sustainable development, economic growth, and the overall wellbeing of our citizens. Governments must take PAC recommendations seriously and implement them to ensure financial discipline and transparency,” Botomani stressed.

He further emphasized the need for strengthened legal frameworks and greater political will in enforcing accountability measures to prevent public resource mismanagement.

AFROPAC’s Role in Promoting Accountability and Good Governance

Since its establishment in 2013, AFROPAC has played a pivotal role in fostering good governance, accountability, and transparency in public resource management across Africa. The network brings together parliamentary oversight committees to share best practices, develop harmonized policies, and take joint action against financial crimes affecting the continent.

Over the years, AFROPAC has worked to strengthen legislative oversight, enhance regional cooperation, and advocate for robust financial policies aimed at curbing corruption, fraud, and illicit outflows of funds. The conference in Kampala serves as a critical platform to assess progress, strategize on emerging financial governance challenges, and chart the way forward.

Resolutions and Way Forward

The conference is expected to culminate in key resolutions aimed at reinforcing Africa’s financial oversight systems. These will include recommendations on how parliaments can effectively collaborate to enforce stringent measures against illicit financial activities, enhance the role of PACs, and advocate for increased financial resource allocation to support accountability efforts.

With Africa facing significant revenue leakages due to illicit financial flows, the urgency of addressing these challenges cannot be overstated. The AFROPAC conference has provided an opportunity for African legislators, financial experts, and governance stakeholders to craft solutions that will fortify financial governance, protect public resources, and drive sustainable development across the continent.

As the conference progresses, delegates are hopeful that their collective efforts will yield a robust framework for tackling illicit financial flows, ensuring that Africa’s wealth is safeguarded and used to improve the lives of its people.