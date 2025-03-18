Tensions Rise: Israeli Strikes on Syrian Military Sites Escalate
Israeli air strikes targeting Syria's military infrastructure in Daraa resulted in the death of two people and injuries to 19 others. The latest strikes followed a series of raids on Syrian army barracks and outposts in the region, indicating rising tensions between Israel and Syria.
Two people were killed and 19 others injured following Israeli air strikes in Syria's Daraa province, according to reports from the Syrian state news agency SANA. The strikes form part of an ongoing pattern of military engagements in the region.
The Israeli army confirmed that the attacks targeted key military sites and infrastructure in order to dismantle capabilities that pose a threat. Last week's raids focused on former Syrian army barracks and outposts in Daraa.
These actions come amid escalating military tension and highlight the strained relations between Israel and Syria, raising concerns about the potential for broader conflict in the area.
