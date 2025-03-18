ED Raids George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations in FEMA Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on the premises of the George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations (OSF) and related entities in Bengaluru under a foreign exchange violation investigation, as per official sources on Tuesday.

The probe, conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), involved the examination of OSF and its affiliates, including some international human rights organizations, in connection with alleged improper sourcing and use of foreign direct investment (FDI).

George Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his OSF have faced accusations from the ruling BJP of undermining Indian interests, especially during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. OSF has been operational in India since 1999.

