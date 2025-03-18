ED Raids George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations in FEMA Probe
The Enforcement Directorate searched the premises of George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations and related entities in Bengaluru, investigating alleged foreign exchange violations. The probe centers on foreign direct investments and their adherence to FEMA guidelines. Soros, criticized by India's BJP, began OSF operations in India in 1999.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on the premises of the George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations (OSF) and related entities in Bengaluru under a foreign exchange violation investigation, as per official sources on Tuesday.
The probe, conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), involved the examination of OSF and its affiliates, including some international human rights organizations, in connection with alleged improper sourcing and use of foreign direct investment (FDI).
George Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his OSF have faced accusations from the ruling BJP of undermining Indian interests, especially during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. OSF has been operational in India since 1999.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's FDI Trends: Challenges and Growth Amidst Global Uncertainty
India and Netherlands Fortify Economic Ties with Record FDI and Trade Growth
Maharashtra receives record FDI of past decade in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis
Trump tariff could become a catalyst to tackle high import tariffs & low FDI hitting India's exports: HSBC
FDI Companies in India Face Sales Growth Moderation