Left Menu

ED Raids George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations in FEMA Probe

The Enforcement Directorate searched the premises of George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations and related entities in Bengaluru, investigating alleged foreign exchange violations. The probe centers on foreign direct investments and their adherence to FEMA guidelines. Soros, criticized by India's BJP, began OSF operations in India in 1999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:38 IST
ED Raids George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations in FEMA Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on the premises of the George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations (OSF) and related entities in Bengaluru under a foreign exchange violation investigation, as per official sources on Tuesday.

The probe, conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), involved the examination of OSF and its affiliates, including some international human rights organizations, in connection with alleged improper sourcing and use of foreign direct investment (FDI).

George Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his OSF have faced accusations from the ruling BJP of undermining Indian interests, especially during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. OSF has been operational in India since 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025