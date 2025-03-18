Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Army Officer in Ranchi Housing Complex

A 48-year-old army officer, Diwakar Kumar, was found dead in a Ranchi housing complex. His death is under investigation as authorities try to determine whether it was an accident or suicide. The officer, under treatment for depression, reportedly fell from an eight-storey building terrace.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:50 IST
A 48-year-old Lieutenant Colonel rank army officer, Diwakar Kumar, was discovered dead in the parking area of a housing colony in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The incident took place in the Khelgaon housing complex, falling under the jurisdiction of the Khelgaon Police Station. Kumar, stationed at the local Station Headquarters, was originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Kumar fell from the terrace of an eight-storey building. Authorities are probing whether it was an accidental fall or a suicide attempt, as he was reportedly on medication for depression. His body was taken to Ranchi's RIMS for a post-mortem examination, the results of which are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

