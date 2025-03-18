Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Death Sentence in 1981 Dehuli Massacre

A special court in Mainpuri district sentenced three people to death for the 1981 Dehuli massacre, where 24 Dalits, including women and children, were killed. Convicts were fined Rs 50,000 each. Initial charges named 17 dacoits. 14 died during trial and one absconded.

  • Country:
  • India

In a historic verdict, a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district has sentenced three individuals to death for their involvement in the infamous 1981 Dehuli massacre, marking a significant step towards justice after four decades.

The horrific incident saw the brutal killing of 24 Dalits, including women and children, by a gang of dacoits on November 18, 1981. The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convicts, identified as Kaptan Singh, Rampal, and Ram Sevak, signaling a firm stance against such heinous crimes.

Originally, 17 individuals were accused of the crime, but the passage of time saw 14 of them perish during the trial, with one remaining at large. The massacre prompted national leaders like Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee to visit the affected families, highlighting its impact on the nation's conscience.

