Tensions in Nagpur: VHP's Stand Against Aurangzeb's Legacy
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has voiced its discontent against any attempts to glorify historical figure Aurangzeb, following violence in Nagpur. They demand strict action against perpetrators, citing pre-planned clashes. VHP continues its movement to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, asserting it as a symbol of historical oppression.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) declared on Tuesday its refusal to tolerate any attempts at glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, insisting that recent violence in Nagpur was orchestrated in advance.
VHP Vidarbha Prant Sah Mantri Devesh Mishra urged the administration to levy strict penalties, including invoking the National Security Act (NSA), against those responsible for initiating clashes. Mishra dismissed claims about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burned during VHP-led protests in Nagpur.
Numerous demonstrations have erupted across Maharashtra, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. VHP attributes Nagpur's violence to misinformation spread by Aurangzeb's adherents, insisting their protest was otherwise peaceful. The group continues its campaign against Aurangzeb-related symbols, insisting the emperor's legacy of torment should not be glorified.
