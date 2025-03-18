'Butch and Suni' Astronauts Return: A Journey from Space to Earth

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are scheduled to begin their journey back to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station. Their homecoming flight is set to commence early Tuesday morning, marking the conclusion of an exceptional mission.

This mission comes to an end as a replacement crew successfully arrived at the space station over the weekend. The undocking procedure is planned for 1:05 a.m. ET (0505 GMT) on Tuesday, initiating a 17-hour return journey to Earth.

The return of Wilmore and Williams highlights their remarkable dedication to space exploration, as they prepare to conclude this long-duration mission and share their experiences and insights gained from the frontiers of space travel.

