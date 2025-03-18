Controversial Mass Worker Reinstatement: Trump Administration in Legal Crossfire

The Trump administration has, for the first time, publicly acknowledged through court filings that it fired nearly 25,000 newly hired probationary workers. This admission comes in the wake of a judge's ruling that deemed their terminations likely illegal, prompting federal agencies to reinstate these employees temporarily.

The firings are part of a broader effort by President Trump to reshape the federal workforce, a strategy that had already been extensively covered. However, these court documents provide the first detailed accounting of the scale of terminations. Most agencies reported dismissing a few hundred workers, with the Treasury Department leading at 7,600 terminations.

The legal battle continues as the Trump administration appeals decisions by judges in Baltimore and San Francisco to reinstate the workers. Agency officials report administrative burdens and operational chaos due to the legal tussles, further complicating workforce management.

(With inputs from agencies.)