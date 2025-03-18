Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs In on Voter Turnout Data Transparency

The Supreme Court is deliberating whether the Election Commission should upload polling booth-wise voter turnout data within 48 hours of elections. The petition, filed by MP Mahua Moitra and the Association for Democratic Reforms, raises concerns about data discrepancies and seeks greater transparency in the reporting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken the Election Commission to task over its handling of polling booth-wise voter turnout data. On Tuesday, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan heard petitions filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and the Association for Democratic Reforms, seeking the prompt release of this crucial electoral information.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the commission, suggested petitioners engage with the new Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, to address their grievances. Meanwhile, the bench has instructed the petitioners to present their concerns directly to the poll panel within ten days for further consideration.

The petitions highlight discrepancies between Electronic Voting Machine counts and recorded voter attendance, raising suspicion among the public. The Election Commission, however, warns that granting the demand could disrupt the electoral process. The court is expected to continue the hearing in July, as it seeks to balance transparency with operational efficiency during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

