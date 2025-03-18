Ceasefire Chaos: Gaza Under Fire as Negotiations Collapse
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have claimed over 400 lives, ending a fragile ceasefire with Hamas. The conflict reignited after failed talks for a permanent truce. Egypt and Qatar criticized the assault, while former hostages voiced distress. International mediation seeks to restore peace amid a dire humanitarian crisis.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have shattered weeks of relative peace, with over 400 deaths reported by Palestinian health officials. The escalation comes as efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled, with both sides accusing each other of truce violations.
The renewed conflict has drawn condemnation from mediators Egypt and Qatar, while U.N. officials lament the regression in humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Simultaneously, Israel faces political reverberations domestically, bolstered by the return of a former official to support Netanyahu's government amid resumed military action.
Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, exacerbated by halted aid deliveries. As negotiations continue, hostages' families express their fears of further escalation while displaced residents brace for more turmoil, seeking safety amid repeated stability collapses in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
