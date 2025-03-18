Left Menu

Local Court Sentences Man to Life in Prison for Child Assault

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for the sexual assault of a six-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine, half of which will support the victim. The assault was discovered by locals, leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused.

Budaun | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:27 IST
A local court handed a life sentence to a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy, as confirmed by a lawyer on Tuesday.

The Special POCSO and Additional District Judge, Deepak Yadav, not only sentenced the accused but also imposed a fine of Rs 61,000. Half of this amount is directed to assist the victim, reaffirming judicial accountability in child safety.

The incident transpired a year ago, when the boy was kidnapped and nearly assaulted by a local named Anshu, before being rescued by nearby residents. The swift actions of the locals and thorough investigation by police culminated in the conviction announced this week.

