Local Court Sentences Man to Life in Prison for Child Assault
A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for the sexual assault of a six-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine, half of which will support the victim. The assault was discovered by locals, leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused.
- Country:
- India
A local court handed a life sentence to a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy, as confirmed by a lawyer on Tuesday.
The Special POCSO and Additional District Judge, Deepak Yadav, not only sentenced the accused but also imposed a fine of Rs 61,000. Half of this amount is directed to assist the victim, reaffirming judicial accountability in child safety.
The incident transpired a year ago, when the boy was kidnapped and nearly assaulted by a local named Anshu, before being rescued by nearby residents. The swift actions of the locals and thorough investigation by police culminated in the conviction announced this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama in Courtroom: Lawyer Threatens Extreme Action
New Era at the ICJ: Judge Yuji Iwasawa Takes the Helm
Courtroom Chaos: Hakim Qureshi Faces Lawyer Assault
Supreme Court Halts Gujarat Judge Recruitment Amid Qualification Controversy
Supreme Court Judge Stresses Dual Role of Bar and Bench in Justice Quest