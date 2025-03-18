Local Court Sentences Man to Life in Prison for Child Assault

A local court handed a life sentence to a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy, as confirmed by a lawyer on Tuesday.

The Special POCSO and Additional District Judge, Deepak Yadav, not only sentenced the accused but also imposed a fine of Rs 61,000. Half of this amount is directed to assist the victim, reaffirming judicial accountability in child safety.

The incident transpired a year ago, when the boy was kidnapped and nearly assaulted by a local named Anshu, before being rescued by nearby residents. The swift actions of the locals and thorough investigation by police culminated in the conviction announced this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)