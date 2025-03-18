Leaders of Congo and Rwanda Seek Peaceful Resolution in Qatar Talks
The Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held discussions mediated by Qatar's Emir to address conflict in eastern Congo. They agreed on pursuing ongoing talks for lasting peace, as per a joint statement released by the involved governments.
In a significant diplomatic move, Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda engaged in direct talks facilitated by Qatar's Emir on Tuesday. The primary focus was addressing the prolonged conflict in eastern Congo.
The high-stakes meeting was seen as an attempt to mend relations and seek solutions to the volatile situation affecting the region. The governments involved issued a joint statement confirming the progress of discussions.
The leaders underscored their commitment to the continuation of talks initiated in Doha, aiming to lay a robust foundation for sustainable peace in the troubled region.
