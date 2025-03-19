Lima Under Siege: Peru Declares State of Emergency to Combat Rising Crime

Peru's capital, Lima, faced heightened security measures on Tuesday after the government declared a state of emergency to address surging crime rates. Some lawmakers are calling for the dismissal of the interior minister amid the crisis. The national police and military have ramped up patrols around key areas, especially transport hubs.

Residents, however, report feeling vulnerable despite increased security, with little visible presence of troops and police in public transport stations. Local citizen Pedro Quispe voiced concerns over rampant violence and extortion demands. Many fear that the measures may not be sufficient to deter criminal activities.

This decree comes on the heels of a violent weekend, including the murder of singer Paul Flores and an explosion injuring multiple people. The 30-day emergency period grants authorities the power to suspend some civil liberties, conduct warrantless house searches, and make arrests without judiciary orders. Security analysts warn that illegal economies and criminal groups continue to proliferate in the country.

