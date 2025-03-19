Left Menu

Lima Under Siege: Peru Declares State of Emergency to Combat Rising Crime

In response to rising crime rates, Peru's government has enacted a state of emergency in Lima, increasing security patrols and military presence. Residents express fears despite these measures. The decree follows high-profile crimes, including the murder of singer Paul Flores, and enables authorities to suspend certain civil liberties and conduct warrantless searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:02 IST
Lima Under Siege: Peru Declares State of Emergency to Combat Rising Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's capital, Lima, faced heightened security measures on Tuesday after the government declared a state of emergency to address surging crime rates. Some lawmakers are calling for the dismissal of the interior minister amid the crisis. The national police and military have ramped up patrols around key areas, especially transport hubs.

Residents, however, report feeling vulnerable despite increased security, with little visible presence of troops and police in public transport stations. Local citizen Pedro Quispe voiced concerns over rampant violence and extortion demands. Many fear that the measures may not be sufficient to deter criminal activities.

This decree comes on the heels of a violent weekend, including the murder of singer Paul Flores and an explosion injuring multiple people. The 30-day emergency period grants authorities the power to suspend some civil liberties, conduct warrantless house searches, and make arrests without judiciary orders. Security analysts warn that illegal economies and criminal groups continue to proliferate in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025