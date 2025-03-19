Left Menu

Google's Mega $32 Billion Wiz Deal: Trump Administration Paves the Way

Google successfully acquired Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion after sweetening its initial offer. The change in U.S. administration under President Trump, promising a friendlier antitrust review, played a critical role. Google's cloud chief Thomas Kurian and Wiz CFO Fazal Merchant were key architects in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 06:14 IST
Google's Mega $32 Billion Wiz Deal: Trump Administration Paves the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Less than a year after Google's plans to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz initially collapsed, negotiations were successfully revived, leading to a transformative deal influenced by a change in U.S. presidency.

Google increased its offer from $23 billion to $32 billion, with a hefty breakup fee exceeding $3.2 billion. Sources indicate the Trump administration's more lenient stance on antitrust issues was pivotal in advancing the agreement.

Fazal Merchant, who became Wiz's CFO in January, and Google's cloud head, Thomas Kurian, were instrumental in closing the deal. The acquisition reflects Google's strategic move amidst regulatory challenges faced globally by major tech corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025