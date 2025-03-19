Google's Mega $32 Billion Wiz Deal: Trump Administration Paves the Way
Google successfully acquired Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion after sweetening its initial offer. The change in U.S. administration under President Trump, promising a friendlier antitrust review, played a critical role. Google's cloud chief Thomas Kurian and Wiz CFO Fazal Merchant were key architects in the process.
Less than a year after Google's plans to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz initially collapsed, negotiations were successfully revived, leading to a transformative deal influenced by a change in U.S. presidency.
Google increased its offer from $23 billion to $32 billion, with a hefty breakup fee exceeding $3.2 billion. Sources indicate the Trump administration's more lenient stance on antitrust issues was pivotal in advancing the agreement.
Fazal Merchant, who became Wiz's CFO in January, and Google's cloud head, Thomas Kurian, were instrumental in closing the deal. The acquisition reflects Google's strategic move amidst regulatory challenges faced globally by major tech corporations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wiz
- cybersecurity
- Trump
- antitrust
- acquisition
- dealmaking
- IPO
- Fazal Merchant
- Thomas Kurian
ALSO READ
Senores Pharmaceuticals Expands US Market Reach with Major Acquisition
Indian Poultry Alliance Expands with Kwality Animal Feeds Acquisition
NDR InvIT Trust Fortifies Expansion with Prime Gujarat Warehouse Acquisition
Ambuja's Strategic Cement Acquisition: A Bold Move Towards Expansion
Prada Eyes Expansion with Potential Versace and Jimmy Choo Acquisitions