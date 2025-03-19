Google's Mega $32 Billion Wiz Deal: Trump Administration Paves the Way

Less than a year after Google's plans to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz initially collapsed, negotiations were successfully revived, leading to a transformative deal influenced by a change in U.S. presidency.

Google increased its offer from $23 billion to $32 billion, with a hefty breakup fee exceeding $3.2 billion. Sources indicate the Trump administration's more lenient stance on antitrust issues was pivotal in advancing the agreement.

Fazal Merchant, who became Wiz's CFO in January, and Google's cloud head, Thomas Kurian, were instrumental in closing the deal. The acquisition reflects Google's strategic move amidst regulatory challenges faced globally by major tech corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)