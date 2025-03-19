Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLA's Remarks on Actress in Gold Smuggling Case

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal faces legal trouble for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested on gold smuggling charges. The police registered a case against Yatnal, following a complaint. Rao, linked to a larger smuggling network, was arrested with substantial gold and cash.

A political storm has engulfed BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal following accusations of derogatory remarks against Ranya Rao, an actress recently embroiled in a gold smuggling scandal. Yatnal's comments have led to legal action under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Akula Anuradha filed a complaint at the High Grounds police station, claiming Yatnal made disrespectful media statements undermining Rao's societal reputation. Rao, who appears in various languages, is entangled in a high-profile case involving substantial gold smuggling.

With connections pegged to an extensive smuggling operation, authorities arrested Rao in Bengaluru, recovering gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore, additional jewellery, and cash from her residence. The unfolding case continues to draw significant attention in both political and media circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

