National Debate Called on Freebies and Subsidies Reform

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the need for structured discussions on the subject of freebies and subsidies in the Rajya Sabha. He has stressed the importance of developing a national policy to ensure government investments target the larger public good.

Dhankhar responded to demands for increasing Members of Parliament's discretionary fund for developmental projects from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore per year. He expressed willingness to facilitate a structured debate if both the government and opposition are in agreement. The call for open debate comes amid criticisms that electoral freebies, such as subsidized electricity and cash handouts, may impose unsustainable financial burdens and distort public resources.

Highlighting the need for a national policy, Dhankhar argued that subsidies should be direct and transparent, taking cues from practices in developed nations. Financial challenges experienced by states in fulfilling poll promises underscore the urgency for reform. The issue is poised to take center stage in future Rajya Sabha discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)