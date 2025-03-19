Left Menu

National Debate Called on Freebies and Subsidies Reform

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the need for a structured national policy on freebies and subsidies, suggesting an open discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Concerns about financial sustainability and misuse of public funds fuel the call for reform as state budgets face strain from electoral promises. Debate is proposed with bipartisan agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:35 IST
National Debate Called on Freebies and Subsidies Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the need for structured discussions on the subject of freebies and subsidies in the Rajya Sabha. He has stressed the importance of developing a national policy to ensure government investments target the larger public good.

Dhankhar responded to demands for increasing Members of Parliament's discretionary fund for developmental projects from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore per year. He expressed willingness to facilitate a structured debate if both the government and opposition are in agreement. The call for open debate comes amid criticisms that electoral freebies, such as subsidized electricity and cash handouts, may impose unsustainable financial burdens and distort public resources.

Highlighting the need for a national policy, Dhankhar argued that subsidies should be direct and transparent, taking cues from practices in developed nations. Financial challenges experienced by states in fulfilling poll promises underscore the urgency for reform. The issue is poised to take center stage in future Rajya Sabha discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025